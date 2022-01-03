NY attorney general subpoenas Donald Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr.

New York's attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family's business practices.

Attorney General Letitia James' office said in a court filing Monday that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled" by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

The move comes weeks after James formally requested Trump's cooperation to sit for a deposition.

James has been investigating the Trump Organization's business practices since 2019, while Trump was still in office.

In 2020, the Supreme Court denied Trump's bid to keep his tax returns out of the hands of investigators. Later that year, longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was charged with several crimes linked to tax fraud.

Trump's son, Eric, has already spoken with state investigators. He sat for a deposition in October, according to Bloomberg.

Last month, Trump filed a lawsuit against James in an attempt to end the investigation.

In the past, Trump has decried the investigation as part of a "witch hunt."