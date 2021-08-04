Watch
Obama curtails 60th birthday bash due to delta variant surge

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Barack Obama
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 14:49:20-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has scaled down his 60th birthday bash due to the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus.

A spokesperson says the party planned for this weekend at his home on Martha's Vineyard off the Massachusetts coast is now limited to family and close friends.

Obama, who turned 60 on Wednesday, had been criticized for planning a big celebration during a pandemic.

Published reports had said several hundred guests were expected.

Obama's defenders stressed that the party would be outdoors, guests were asked to provide a negative COVID-19 test and the event would follow public health guidelines.

President Joe Biden, who was Obama’s vice president, doesn't plan to attend the party.

