President Biden pitches America Competes Act in North Carolina

President Joe Biden
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden speaks with researchers and patients about ARPA-H, a new health research agency that seeks to accelerate progress on curing cancer and other health innovations, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 9:12 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 10:12:55-04

President Joe Biden visits North Carolina Thursday afternoon to pitch the America Competes Act in the battleground state he narrowly lost in 2020.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 2:15 p.m. ET from North Carolina A&T in Greensboro. His address follows a tour of the university’s Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex.

According to the White House, Biden will highlight provisions of the act key to retaining and strengthening the United States’ innovation and manufacturing capacity, as well as investing in STEM education and equity.

The House and Senate have been working on separate versions of the bill.

The America Competes Act, the Senate’s version of the bill, passed last month by a 68-28 margin, garnering the support of 18 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Much of the bill is aimed at research and development as an attempt to quell reported shortages of semiconductors.

North Carolina’s two Republican senators split their vote, with Sen. Rich Burr voting against while Sen. Thom Tillis voted in favor.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the America Competes Act allocates at least $335 billion over the 2022-2031 period, mainly for provisions that involve research and manufacturing in the United States.

The bill also provides funding for wireless supply chain innovation and authorizes various programs and policies related to space exploration. Notably, the bill also prohibits federal funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology and imposes sanctions on China for cybersecurity and human rights abuses.

The legislation now goes to a conference committee comprised of House and Senate members.

