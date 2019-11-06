Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) said he will "probably" disclose the name of the whistleblower, whose complaint launched the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

According to The Hill, Paul made the comments to reporters on Tuesday.

Paul maintained that there is nothing preventing him from releasing the name.

He called for the media to release the whistleblower's name at Trump's rally in Lexington on Monday.

There are laws in place to protect the identities and careers of people who bring forward accusations of wrongdoing against government officials.

