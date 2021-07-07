Trump announces lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter and Google

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is filing lawsuits against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Trump says he is serving as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies.

Trump was suspended from Twitter and Facebook after his followers stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, and he can no longer post on either platform currently.

The companies cited concerns that he would incite further violence.

At an event Wednesday, Trump said he would also be suing the CEOs of the tech giants.

“Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class representative a major class action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google, and Twitter as well as their CEO’s Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jack Dorsey,” said Trump.

Trump added that the suits call for a Florida district court to issue an order blocking the companies’ alleged censorship.

The Washington Post reports that the suits also call for the court to strike down Section 230, an internet law that protects tech companies from lawsuits about content moderation decisions.

The suits also reportedly seek punitive damages.