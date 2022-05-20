National Rescue Dog extends to the weekend in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Animal Care and Control will waive adoption fees all weekend to celebrate National Rescue Dog Day.

This week at least 50 dogs are up for adoption at the shelter with 12 dogs in foster homes. Last year, more than 4,000 animals entered the shelter.

Adoptions can be completed in several ways through MACC. All available pets are posted online at PHShelter.com on a desktop computer or 24PetConnect.com on a mobile device.

For pets who are available at the shelter, people interested in adopting a pet are encouraged to walk into the shelter between noon and 4 p.m., seven days a week.

