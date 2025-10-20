National Teen Driver Safety Week reminds parents to talk about safe driving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Traffic accidents remain one of the leading causes of death for teenagers in the United States, and safety experts are urging parents to take action during National Teen Driver Safety Week October 19–25.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 2,600 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver in 2023, and more than 170,000 were injured. On average, seven teens die every day in traffic crashes nationwide.

The risk also increases when teens drive together. 56% of teen passenger deaths occur in vehicles driven by another teen.

Here in Tennessee, from 2019 to 2023, there were about 29,400 fatal and serious injury crashes, with 2,600 involving a teen driver, according to new statewide data published this summer.

Experts said inexperience, distraction and peer passengers all contribute to higher crash rates among young drivers.

The National Road Safety Foundation and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) are teaming up this week to encourage families to have honest conversations about driving habits.

“Parents play a critical role in teen driver safety,” said Michelle Anderson, director of operations for the National Road Safety Foundation. “National Teen Driver Safety Week is the perfect time to start those discussions and to keep them going all year long.”

Officials said parents can model safe driving behaviors, set clear rules and regularly check in with their teen drivers about distractions, speeding and seat belt use.

For more resources and conversation guides, visit nrsf.org or sadd.org.