National Weather Service confirms long track tornado in Kentucky from weekend

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service surveyed a 41-mile tornado in Kentucky that went through three counties on Sunday night.

Surveyors said the tornado went from Beechmont to north of Bowling Green. The tornado touched in Muhlenberg, Butler and Warren County.

The tornado happened from 9:46 p.m. to 10:37 p.m.

Surveyors said it was classified as an EF1 with peak winds of 110 mph.

The National Weather Service said they will survey parts of Marshall and Calloway on Saturday.