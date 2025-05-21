National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes during Tuesday's storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service for Nashville has confirmed that there were three tornadoes during Tuesday afternoon's storms.

An EF-1 tornado occurred in southern Cumberland County. It This touched down along Vandever Rd near New Era causing timber damage and minor structural damage to homes.

As it moved east northeast, more damage was noted. The tornado lifted near the intersection of Rhea Rd and Old State Highway 28.

At around 5:08 p.m., an EF-0 tornado occurred in north Clarksville.

This tornado touched down along 101st Airborne Division Rd causing minor tree damage before it moved northeast causing minor tree damage in neighborhoods north of Purple Heart Pkwy.

This tornado continued northeast after crossing Highway 41A and then lifted north of West Creek Middle School and south of Tiny Town Rd.

Around 20 minutes later, another EF-0 tornado occurred in south Clarksville. This tornado touched down along E Old Ashland City Rd causing a few trees to lean or fall down.

This tornado lifted prior to reaching Trough Springs Rd and I-24.

