National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes during Sunday's severe weather

The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were two tornadoes during Sunday's severe weather.

An EF1 tornado in Maury County began along Highway 43 in Mount Pleasant just after 10 p.m. According to NWS, many trees were uprooted and homes and barns had metal roofing blown off.

The tornado continued northeast to Columbia, impacting neighborhoods and Columbia State Community College.

This tornado ended along Green Mills Road in northern Maury County, just prior to reaching Spring Hill.

The second tornado (also an EF1) took place at around 10:48 p.m. when it touched down in an open field west of Earnest Street and south of Highway 4 in Lexington.

The tornado tracked northeast toward Lexington City Hall and caused minor roof damage to five structures. After crossing the Tennessee/Alabama state line, it moved into Bonnertown. A few manufactured homes were moved off their piers, and a couple mobile homes were lofted or slid, remaining in tact.

The tornado continued into Giles County before ending south-southeast of Minor Hill.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.