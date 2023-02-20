National Weather Service kicks off Severe Weather Awareness Week focusing on tornado, flood safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The next few months of the year come with a lot of severe weather across the state. In preparation, The National Weather Service is hosting its annual Severe Weather Awareness Week to make sure people are prepared.

Tornadoes and floods are the biggest threats in Middle Tennessee. The goal of this week is to educate people and make sure they're aware of the danger.

The mid state has already seen severe weather this year including last week when NWS confirms two separate EF0 tornadoes touched down in Lawrence County.

NWS officials said what's to come could be much greater as March, April and May typically have the most severe weather. Free, online classes are happening each day this week through Saturday with topics focusing on preparedness during floods, tornadoes and thunderstorms.

Some of the best ways to stay prepared include having a working weather radio that you can keep close during a storm and an emergency kit with things like flashlights, chargers and medications.

As part of the week, there will be a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

