National Weather Service: Six tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky region

(WTVF) — Six tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Crews concluded their survey by Tuesday. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Five tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee. EF0 tornadoes were reported in Lawrence County, Trousdale County, Overton County and Overton into Pickett County. An EF1 tornado touched down in Bedford County, continuing through Moore County before lifting in Coffee County.

The NWS said an EF1 touched down in Todd County, Kentucky.

WTVF

Below are details from the NWS on each tornado:

Todd County EF1

The first tornado in the NewsChannel 5 viewing area had estimated maximum peak wind speeds of 90 mph. It lasted 8.3 miles and was 100 yards wide.

The tornado touched down at 4:33 a.m. and traveled north of Elkton before lifting near Miller Valley Road.

It damaged several older barns, uprooted and snapped several trees and flipped over two semi trailers.

Trousdale County EF0

This tornado had estimated peak wind speeds of 85 mph. It was on the ground for 4.26 miles and was 100 yards wide.

It touched down just east of Hankins Lane at 5:59 a.m. and continued east along Highway 25 until weakening as it crossed Thompson Lane and Circle Lane. NWS said the tornado lifted just south of Trousdale County Elementary School at 6:05 a.m.

The tornado toppled dozens of trees, destroyed a few barns and blew an RV on top of a school bus.

WTVF An RV was blown onto a Trousdale County school bus with the driver inside on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The NWS said this was the first tornado to form in the month of December on record for Trousdale County.

Lawrence County EF0

This tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 70 mph. The tornado path was 500 yards long and 25 yards wide.

The tornado briefly touched down at 6:34 a.m. along Key West Road, blowing down and uprooting several trees as it moved east to Pond Field Road before lifting in an open field at 6:35 a.m.

Northern Overton County EF0

This tornado had estimated peak wind speeds of 85 mph. The tornado path was 2.6` miles and 100 yards wide.

The tornado touched down at 6:56 a.m. west of Independence Road, then moved east across Mullins Lane and Stover Road. It took a slight turn northeast across the intersection of Willow Grove Highway and Cherokee Lane, traveling east before lifting west of Jaybird Lane at 6:59 a.m.

This tornado blew down several trees, damaged the roofs of several barns and blew the metal roof off a home.

Northeast Overton and Pickett County EF0

The tornado had estimated peak wind speeds of 85 mph and the path was 2.8178 miles and 200 yards wide.

The tornado touched down near the Monroe community east of Garrett Town Lane at 7:04 a.m. before moving eastward, crossing Highway 111. It strengthened as it traveled east, blowing down dozens of trees and destroying several outbuildings along Bethsadia Road, Ester Jones Road and Big Hollow Road before lifting near Dale Hollow Lake at 7:06 a.m.

The NWS said debris was blown hundreds of yards away from the path. Fencing around a recycling plant was also damaged.

Bedford-Moore-Coffee County EF1

This tornado had estimated peak winds of 86 mph. Its path was 1.17 miles with a maximum width of 80 yards.

The tornado touched down at 7:42 a.m. and traveled east across Ledford Mill Road before lifting at 7:44 a.m.