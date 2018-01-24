'Storm Chasers' star Joel Taylor dies at 38

Joel Taylor from the popular Discovery Channel reality show "Storm Chasers," died on Tuesday, his co-star Reed Timmer announced.

Taylor was 38 and originally from Elk City, Oklahoma. The cause of death is not immediately clear, according to People.

Timmer posted a series of tweets honoring Taylor.

RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend pic.twitter.com/htN45t8wik — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018

Photos of Joel doing what he loved #stormchasing pic.twitter.com/VHO7i4j2Xn — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018