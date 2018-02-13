Firefighter killed, 2 others injured in Tennessee fire

11:01 PM, Feb 12, 2018
One firefighter was killed, and two others injured in a house fire in Lawrenceburg.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were seen driving in a procession away from the home where a firefighter was killed while fighting a fire Monday night in Lawrenceburg.

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - A firefighter was killed and two other firefighters were injured in a Lawrenceburg, Tennessee fire.

The fire broke out Monday at a home in the 500 block of Hood Lakes Road.

It was unclear what caused the fire, but reports suggest the roof collapsed, injuring the firefighters.

Other fire departments, including the Murfreesboro Fire Department, were deployed to give aid to Lawrenceburg.

The firefighters were taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital. 

Other agencies have extended their thoughts to Lawrenceburg on social media. The Harden County Fire Department posted to Facebook, "Please pray for the Lawrenceburg fire department, they had one firefighter killed in the line of duty this evening and 2 injured while fighting a house fire."

 

