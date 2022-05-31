1 hiker dead, 1 hurt after waves inundate California trail

Authorities say a hiker in Northern California died after being swept into the ocean over the weekend.

Shelter Cove Fire Department Chief Nick Pape said that rescue crews were sent Sunday afternoon to help two hikers after big waves crashed into a Humboldt County seaside trail.

Pape said that the pair was part of a group of hikers in a portion of the Lost Coast Trail near a beach.

When the first hiker was swept into the water, the second attempted to help but was carried deeper into the ocean.

The conscious person was taken by helicopter to a hospital and was in stable condition.

The second person was declared dead at the scene.