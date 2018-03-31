Flood Warning issued March 31 at 2:01PM CDT expiring April 1 at 9:00PM CDT in effect for: Butler, Warren

Flood Warning issued March 31 at 2:01PM CDT expiring April 3 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio

Flood Advisory issued March 31 at 12:51PM CDT expiring April 6 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Advisory issued March 31 at 12:51PM CDT expiring April 8 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 31 at 12:48PM CDT expiring April 14 at 9:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 31 at 12:48PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 31 at 11:24AM CDT expiring April 1 at 3:22PM CDT in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued March 31 at 11:24AM CDT expiring April 10 at 1:25AM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued March 31 at 11:24AM CDT expiring April 1 at 3:22PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued March 31 at 11:24AM CDT expiring April 1 at 3:22PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 31 at 11:24AM CDT expiring April 1 at 3:22PM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 31 at 11:24AM CDT expiring April 9 at 5:09AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued March 31 at 11:24AM CDT expiring April 1 at 3:22PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 31 at 11:24AM CDT expiring April 1 at 3:22PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued March 31 at 9:05AM CDT expiring April 1 at 1:04PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Advisory issued March 31 at 7:19AM CDT expiring April 2 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Perry

Flood Advisory issued March 31 at 6:55AM CDT expiring April 1 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Lee

Flood Advisory issued March 31 at 6:55AM CDT expiring April 1 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Estill, Powell

Flood Advisory issued March 31 at 6:55AM CDT expiring April 1 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Estill

Flood Advisory issued March 30 at 12:08PM CDT expiring April 3 at 3:06PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Advisory issued March 30 at 10:31AM CDT expiring March 31 at 10:30PM CDT in effect for: Nicholas, Robertson

Flood Advisory issued March 30 at 8:56AM CDT expiring April 2 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Perry

Flood Warning issued March 30 at 3:32AM CDT expiring March 31 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Hardin, Nelson

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 8:44PM CDT expiring April 2 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:43AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:41AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 29 at 9:00AM CDT expiring April 2 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion

