13 siblings held captive -- how did no one else know?

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 11:02AM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Hardin, McNairy
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 10:58AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Edmonson, Hart, Larue, Simpson, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:58AM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Bracken, Lewis, Mason, Robertson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:58AM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Bourbon, Harrison, Nicholas, Scott
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 10:58AM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Boyle, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Cumberland, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Green, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Woodford
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:54AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Rowan, Whitley, Wolfe
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:54AM CST expiring January 16 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: Harlan, Letcher, Pike
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:54AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bath, Fleming, Montgomery
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 10:54AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Estill, Jackson, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 10:53AM CST expiring January 16 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Hickman, Perry, Robertson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:53AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Coffee, Cumberland, Fentress, Grundy, Van Buren, Warren, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:53AM CST expiring January 16 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Davidson, DeKalb, Giles, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, Wilson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 10:52AM CST expiring January 16 at 5:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 9:05AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Benton, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Henderson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 9:05AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Carroll, Madison
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 8:25AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Bullitt, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Larue, Logan, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 6:26AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 6:23AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Crockett, Gibson, Haywood, Henry, Shelby, Weakley
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 4:09AM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Clay, Davidson, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, Wilson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 4:09AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:15PM CST in effect for: Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 4:09AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:15PM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Perry
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 4:09AM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, DeKalb, Giles, Marshall, Overton, Pickett, Putnam
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 3:59AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Hancock
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 3:59AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Larue, Logan, Meade, Nelson, Ohio, Oldham, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:24AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lincoln, Moore
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:24AM CST expiring January 16 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Franklin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 3:07AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 3:07AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Haywood, Henry, Madison, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 3:03AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Logan, Meade, Ohio, Simpson, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:03AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Allen, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Cumberland, Fayette, Garrard, Green, Harrison, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nicholas, Russell, Scott, Taylor, Washington, Woodford
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 3:03AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Franklin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 3:03AM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:36AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Rowan
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:36AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:21AM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Blount, Bradley, Carter, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Monroe, Polk, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:21AM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Campbell, Claiborne, Hamilton, Marion, Meigs, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie, Union
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 11:55PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Haywood, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 11:55PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Obion
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 9:08PM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Marshall, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Van Buren, Warren, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 9:08PM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Dickson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 9:08PM CST expiring January 16 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Clay, Davidson, Hickman, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Perry, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, Wilson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 9:03PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Logan, Simpson, Warren
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 9:03PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Meade, Ohio
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 7:38PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Henry, Lauderdale, Weakley
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 7:38PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Haywood, Madison, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 6:50PM CST expiring January 16 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 3:26PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Benton, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, McNairy
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 3:26PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Haywood, Madison, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 3:12PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 12:31PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Benton, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, McNairy, Madison, Shelby, Tipton
13 siblings held captive -- how did no one else know?
CNN
10:11 AM, Jan 16, 2018
Share Article
A nondescript, burnt orange house in Southern California -- similar to many others on the same street -- turned out to be a prison for 13 siblings.
Now, questions abound over why the Turpin children were allegedly held captive by their parents -- and how no one else seemed to know.
What we know
A 17-year-old escaped
If not for a daring bolt by a 17-year-old girl, she and her siblings might still be trapped.
The teen "appeared to be only 10 years old and slightly emaciated," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.
Using a cell phone she grabbed from the house, the girl tipped authorities off to a gruesome scene.
Children were chained to their beds
When authorities arrived at the 4-bedroom house in Perris, they found some of the children shackled with chains and padlocks, the sheriff's department said.
Conditions inside the house were filthy, as were the siblings. They "appeared malnourished and very dirty," authorities said.
The 13 siblings ranged from 2 to 29 years old -- but the seven adults were so emaciated that they looked like children.
The parents have been charged
David and Louise Turpin are charged with torture and child endangerment. Bail was set at $9 million for each.
The children were apparently home-schooled
The father, David Turpin, ran a private school out of his home called Sandcastle Day School, according to the California Department of Education. Turpin is listed as both the administrator and principal.
They looked happy in vacation photos
Perhaps the oddest juxtaposition in this case is the beaming family photos contrasted with the apparent horror of their home life.
One photo, taken at the parents' wedding vow renewal in Las Vegas, showed a dozen beaming siblings and a baby, with all the boys wearing identical suits and the girls in matching dresses.
What we don't know
The parents' side of the story
It was not immediately clear if the suspects had attorneys. They have a court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
What other relatives may have known
David Turpin's mother, Betty, said she doesn't have any information about the case.
But she said "we feel like one side of the story has been reported. This is a highly respectable family."
For example, the siblings wore identical outfits based on gender to help "keep up with the kids" during outings, she said.
And when the family went out, the couple would line the children up according to age, and the parents took their positions at the front and back of the line.
Whether other children went to the home school
The Sandcastle Day School is listed as a K-12 private school. It was not immediately clear whether anyone outside the Turpin family was educated there.