2.5 million pounds of canned meat products recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products amid contamination concerns.

According to a notice from the Department of Agriculture, the recalled products have a packaging defect that may cause them to become contaminated or allow for foodborne pathogens to enter the cans.

The recall includes Vienna sausages, potted meat and chicken Vienna sausages. They were sold nationwide under various brand names, including Armour Star, Goya, Great Value and Kroger.

The products have "best if used by" dates between Dec. 2024 and Jan. 2025. The cans also feature the establishment number "P4247."

Officials say they have not received any reports of illness due to eating the canned meats.

People who have purchased the products are asked to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

Click here for the complete list of recalled products