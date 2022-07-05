2 people killed at Fourth of July parade identified

Two of the six people killed at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois have been identified.

Nicolas Toledo was watching the parade from his wheelchair when he was shot, according to The New York Times.

The publication reports that the 76-year-old did not want to attend the parade, but attended with his family because he can't be alone.

Toledo reportedly moved to Highland Park a few months ago and is a citizen of the U.S. and Mexico.

The second victim was identified as Jacki Sundheim.

The synagogue she attended released a statement saying, “There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death.”

The names of the four other victims have not been publicly released.