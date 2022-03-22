2 teachers killed at Swedish high school, student arrested

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say two women in their 50s were killed by a student at a high school.

Police said Tuesday that an 18-year-old student, who had no criminal record, was arrested.

Police didn’t disclose how the teachers were killed and a motive hasn’t been established. Citing local media, AFP reported that the student

was armed with a knife and axe.

Sweden Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson expressed sadness and dismay upon hearing the news of the teachers' deaths.

"My immediate thoughts go out to their families and friends," she said in a post on Facebook. "I also think of all the students and colleagues at school."

Students at the school had gathered to work on a musical and students locked themselves inside classrooms.

Malmo Latin School has about 1,100 students.