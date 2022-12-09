Watch Now
2022 Nobel Peace Prize awards carry on despite absence of imprisoned laureate

The Nobel ceremony will be streamed live on Saturday Dec. 10, here's how to watch.
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
FILE - Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines speaks during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Posted at 7:40 PM, Dec 08, 2022
Imprisoned Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski will still be imprisoned in Belarus during this year's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. Authorities there would not even allow him to submit a speech to be read at the awards ceremony.

Bialiatski is sharing the award with rights groups in Russia and Ukraine and his wife, Natallia Pinchuk, will represent him at the ceremony.

Jan Rachinsky, the chairman of the International Memorial Board and Oleksandra Matviichuk, the head of the Center for Civil Liberties will also attend the ceremony at Oslo City Hall in Oslo, Norway.

The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony will take place on Dec. 10 and streamed live at 7 a.m. Eastern time.

Pinchuk said of her husband's missing speech, “He has been unable to hand it over, the situation with letters is difficult, everything is closely monitored,” she said.

"We have his statements and his thoughts, and the speech will contain them," she said.

60-year-old Bialiatski founded the non-governmental organization Human Rights Center Viasna and was jailed after 2020 protests that began to oppose the re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

He faces up to 12 years in prison and has been held in jail pending his a trial.

Watch the Saturday Dec. 10 ceremony here at 7:00 ET:

