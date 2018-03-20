3 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students arrested

PARKLAND, Fla. — Three Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students were arrested on Tuesday in separate, unrelated incidents.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says that one student faces a misdemeanor charge for making a threat on social media.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the school to investigate a tip and interviewed the 10th-grader about photos he shared on Snapchat. In one image, the teen displays a gun in his waistband. In a second image, he shows off bullets, according to BSO. The detective said both photos had threatening messages; one message was directed to a person named "Josh."

BSO detectives found the suspect's action to have interfered with school function and disturbed the peace. The teen was subsequently hospitalized under the Baker Act for being a threat to himself. Once medically cleared, he'll be transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Additionally, deputies arrested two other students today in separate, unrelated incidents for bringing in knives to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

BSO encourages everyone to continue reporting any suspected threats by calling 954-764-HELP (4357) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). Threats will be thoroughly investigated. Anyone found in violation of the law will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

Following the announcement of the arrests, Florida Governor Rick Scott requested that armed officers be placed at every entrance of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In a letter, he wrote to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and Superintendent Robert Runcie:

"Following the loss of seventeen innocent lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, our state has been focused on making our schools safer and doing everything possible to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again. Every student in Florida deserves to know that their school is safe, and every parent deserves to know that their children are being protected. The law that I signed this month includes expedited timetables for the hardening of Florida schools, and state officials will be providing our local school boards and law enforcement agencies the guidance and information they need to do this.

Today, my office heard from parents of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including parents who lost their children during the February attack. They are still concerned about student safety at the school. Recent events at the school have demonstrated the need for additional security measures to be implemented.

It is imperative that the proper steps are immediately taken at all schools, including Marjory Stoneman Douglas to keep students and staff safe. Parents, students and teachers have recently endured one of the worst tragedies in Florida history. They must be assured that every necessary step is being taken to increase safety and ensure no unauthorized people are allowed on campus.

Today, I am requesting that immediate action be taken to require an armed law enforcement officer to secure every point of entry at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while students are on campus. To help with this goal, the state is willing to provide assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol, until a more permanent safety plan can be put into place. Please let my office know what is needed from FHP by the end of the week. Also, Broward County Schools and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office should inform the Florida Department of Education when this request is complete and what other steps are being taken to keep students safe on campus.

We must work together to ensure that no family will have to endure the loss of a child because of a school shooting in Florida.



Sincerely,

Rick Scott

Governor"