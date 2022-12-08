3 Southern University marching band members killed while changing tire along highway

Three members of the Southern University marching band were killed in a crash in Louisiana.

Authorities said the band members were attempting to change a flat tire on Tuesday when a tractor-trailer drifted onto the shoulder of a highway and struck the college student's jeep.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office said the three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were later identified as Tyran Williams, Dyland Young and Broderick Moore.

"I am at a loss for words and utterly devastated to hear the news that three of my band members lost their lives in a vehicle collision Tuesday night," said Kedric Taylor, director of bands at Southern University.

Authorities are investigating what caused the 62-year-old driver, who did not suffer any injuries, to drift onto the shoulder. A toxicology test is being conducted, police said.

"While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state," the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook. "Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences."