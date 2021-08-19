3 US senators announce positive COVID-19 tests

The COVID-19 virus does not discriminate.

Three U.S. senators, a Republican, a Democrat, and an Independent, announced Thursday that they tested positive for the virus.

The Office of Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., issued a statement that said the senator is experiencing mild symptoms.

"Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified," the statement says.

Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo, who is also vaccinated, encouraged people to get their vaccine after finding out about his positive test result.

I've tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. I feel good but will isolate per docs instructions. I’m grateful for the vaccine (& the scientists behind it!) for limiting my symptoms. If you haven’t gotten your shot—get it today! And a booster when it’s available too! — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) August 19, 2021

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, took the test after "feeling under the weather," his office said in a statement.

"While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine. I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread," King said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that breakthrough infections are expected, but continue to be rare.

"Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people," the CDC states on its website. "To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in the case demographics or vaccine characteristics among people with reported vaccine breakthrough infections."