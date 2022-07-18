5 bystanders hurt when Denver cops fire at armed man, police say

Police identified the man who they said pointed a gun at Denver police officers before three officers shot him early Sunday morning in downtown Denver. A public information officer also confirmed all of the other injuries were caused by officers firing their weapons.

Jordan Waddy, 21, was shot and transported to the hospital but is expected to survive, according to the Denver Police Department.

Additionally, police confirmed that five other people — three women and two men — suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. No officers were injured.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers patrolling the bar district downtown near 20th and Larimer streets noticed an altercation between Waddy and two other people. An arrest affidavit released just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, goes on to say that officers reported saw Waddy make gestures towards his waistband as if he were armed.

The officers followed Waddy, and at some point, officers reported the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers. The court document said officers fired and Waddy fell to the ground.

The suspect did not fire his weapon, police said in a news release shared earlier on Sunday. Waddy threw the firearm, which has been identified as a 10 mm Rock Island M1911 A2.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, shared what he saw, as well as a video that he took of the scene moments after it all happened. He said police showed up after a group of people were arguing in the street and then he heard gunshots.

"It was definitely a little traumatic to see that go down," the man said. "I heard maybe six or seven shots. I look to my left, and I saw a girl who was hit on the thigh and it hit an artery and she was gushing out blood."

The department said the three officers involved in the shooting are currently on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

