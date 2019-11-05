PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — "Bad guy." That's how Khyler Edman's 5-year-old sister describes Ryan Cole — the man who investigators believe stabbed her brother to death inside their Florida home.

A a less redacted affidavit released by the Charlotte County Clerk's office offers more details of 15-year-old Khyler's horrific murder.

According to the affidavit, the 5-year-old child told detectives her brother had gotten into a fight and was now dead.

The child told detectives the "bad guy" had shot and got into the house.

When asked about a gun, the child told detectives Cole was pointing at her brother and she heard when Cole told her brother to put his hands up as a police officer would.

When asked if her brother had used anything to defend himself, the 5-year-old said he used a kitchen knife.

The affidavit states the child was overwhelmed with fear during the interview, and was repeatedly asking if the "bad guy" was near.

The interview concluded with Khyler's sister asking if she could speak to her brother.

Pamella Seay, a professor of justice studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, said it's unlikely Khyler's 5-year old sister will testify about what she saw the day Cole allegedly broke into the home.

"Many courts simply don't allow it, many judges will simply not allow it. They have to make sure that this particular young child is capable of handling this information," Seay said.

"You have to look at whether or not this young child has an understanding of what happened. What did she see, what did it mean to her," added Seay.

In the affidavit, it also states Cole was on heavy drugs during the murder.

Cole told detective he had purchased $40 worth of heroin and meth that morning.

Cole said he injected the drugs before returning to his friend's house near the crime scene.

After injecting the drugs, Cole says everything was a blur, all he remembers is waking up at a hospital in Lee County.

Seay says Cole being on heavy drugs could impact the case.

"I'm sure there are a lot of people who would say this is first degree murder, this is the worst it can be. Well in order to prove first degree murder there a couple of things you need. First of all, premeditation. Can someone who is on drugs of this kind be — he was on meth and heroin — formulate that intent under that kind of influence?" Seay said.

Cole was charged with second degree murder and burglary with battery. His next court appearance will be December 9.

