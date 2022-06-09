Watch
Activists for abortion rights protest during Pastor Joel Osteen's Texas megachurch service

Activists yelled 'My body, my f****** choice' during the service
Pastors Victoria Osteen, left, and Joel Osteen attend the UJA-Federation of New York's Music Visionary of the Year Awards luncheon at The Pierre Hotel on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 21:39:26-04

Abortion rights activists interrupted Houston, Texas megachurch leader Pastor Joel Osteen's Sunday service to make their views heard yelling "My body, my f—ing choice," as they removed some articles of clothing during their demonstration.

The activists, who are with the organization Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights as Fox News reported, also shouted, "Overturn Roe, hell no," along with "my body, my choice!"

In video posted by Houston station KHOU, some church attendees could be seen clapping as the women's healthcare rights activists demonstrated during the service.

As The Hill reported, the White House has been preparing for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, which is expected to happen this month. If that happens, it could cause the Biden administration to take action as pressure is expected to mount after that opinion is handed down.

Marsha Jones, executive director of women's health organization The Afiya Center said, “I believe that we are at least setting the stage to fight a bigger fight that’s going to happen.” Jones said, “The White House, at least they are giving the perception that they are willing to fight this fight with us.”

