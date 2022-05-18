Watch
NewsNational

Actions

After Buffalo massacre, NY governor seeks action on guns

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting-Guns
AP
In this image taken from video, Kevin Bruen, Superintendent of the New York State Police, holds a firearm as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. New York would require state police to seek court orders to keep guns away from people who might pose a threat to themselves or others under a package of executive orders and gun control bills touted Wednesday by Hochul in the aftermath of a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)
Buffalo Supermarket Shooting-Guns
Posted at 2:58 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 15:58:42-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is touting a package of executive orders and gun control bills in the aftermath of an apparent racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket.

"The horrific and despicable act of terror committed by a white supremacist this past weekend in Buffalo showed that we as a country are facing an intersection of two crises: the mainstreaming of hate speech - including white nationalism, racism and white supremacy - and the easy access to military-style weapons and magazines," Hochul said.

The Democrat's executive orders would require state police to seek court orders to keep guns away from people who might pose a threat to themselves or others.

New York is among states that have a so-called “red flag” law. It allows law enforcement officials to petition a court to take away someone’s firearms if they are potentially dangerous because of a mental health problem.

Appearing with the governor Wednesday, the Rev. Al Sharpton said racism and violence pose an “existential threat to this country.”

One of Hochul's executive orders calls for the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services to create a new unit that will be dedicated to preventing domestic terrorism.

The governor also called for New York police to establish a unit to track domestic violent extremism through social media.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap