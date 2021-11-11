Watch
After promise, Musk sells $1.1B in Tesla shares to pay taxes

Posted at 9:04 PM, Nov 10, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — After promising on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 900,000 shares of the electric car maker’s stock, netting over $1.1 billion that will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options.

The sales, disclosed in two regulatory filings late Wednesday, will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September nearly two months before he floated the sale on Twitter.

He exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each.

The company’s stock closed Wednesday at $1,067.95 per share.

The transactions were “automatically effected” as part of a trading plan adopted on Sept. 14 to sell options that expire next year.

