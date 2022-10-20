Air Force pilot forced to eject, taken to medical center after plane crash

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A pilot at Hill Air Force Base in Utah was forced to eject from his plane and taken to a medical center after a crash Wednesday.

Officials said an F-35 A Lightning II crashed at about 6:15 p.m. at the north end of the base runway.



The crash happened while the pilot was on a routine training mission, officials explained.

Emergency crews from on and off the base immediately responded to the scene.

After the ejection, the pilot was recovered and transported to a local medical center. The condition of the pilot was not made immediately available.

Video shows the wing of a plane as well as some smoke and flames right after the crash.

plane crash

The crash caused a small wildfire, named the "Strip Fire." Local, as well as state fire crews, worked to extinguish the blaze, which was about eight to 10 acres.

The fire was quickly put out but crews stayed on the scene to assist with hazmat and other needs, officials said.

No other information was made immediately available. Officials asked the public to avoid the area around South Weber Drive.

