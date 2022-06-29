Air New Zealand looks to offer beds in economy class

Air New Zealand may soon be offering beds to passengers in economy class.

The carrier unveiled its Skynest this week. It has six full-sized sleeping pods for travelers on its upcoming Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

These planes are expected to make their debut in 2024.

The pods will be stacked like bunk beds, and come with features including a pillow, bedding, and a ventilation outlet.

After each flight, the bedding will be changed.

Air New Zealand has some of the lengthiest flights in the world.

Later this year, the carrier will start a non-stop flight from Auckland to New York. The one-way trip takes about 17 hours.