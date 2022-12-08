Al Roker says he hopes to leave hospital soon

Al Roker appears to be on the road to recovery.

The "Today" show weatherman was hospitalized twice last month to get treatment for blood clots, some of which he said spread to his lungs.

In a post on Instagram Thursday, Roker said he hopes to be going home soon. He also thanked his fans for all their well-wishes and prayers.

Roker's health battle forced him to miss two major holiday events.

Roker was absent from the Rockefeller Center tree lighting at the end of November.

He also missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. It was the first time he wasn't part of the telecast in nearly three decades.

Roker has been a weather forecaster on "Today" since 1996.