Al Roker's wife says husband's recovery is a 'miracle'

(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jan 06, 2023
Al Roker returned to NBC's "Today" on Friday following a serious health scare over the holidays.

Roker said he had blood clots, which doctors believe resulted from COVID-19. The TV weatherman said doctors also determined he was bleeding internally.

Roker told his co-workers that he had surgery for two bleeding ulcers, a resection of his colon and the removal of his gallbladder.

"I went in for one operation and got four free," Roker joked.

Roker praised the medical staff that cared for him at New York Presbyterian, calling them "world-class."

Deborah Roberts, Roker's wife, called her husband's recovery a "miracle." She and Roker thanked people for their prayers and support as they navigated the past two months.

"The prayer, you could feel it," Roker said.

