Alaska officer killed in muskox attack

An officer in Alaska was killed in a muskox attack, authorities said.

Court Services Officer Curtis Worland was reportedly attempting to "haze a group of muskox" that was near a dog kennel when he was attacked.

Alaska State Troopers said the attack happened at Worland's home near Nome on Tuesday.

"CSO Worland proudly wore the Court Services Officer uniform and honorably served the people of Alaska for 13 years," Alaska State Troopers said in a post on Facebook.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, muskox can grow up to 5 feet and weigh between 600-800 pounds.

"The horns of bulls develop large bases which nearly span the entire forehead," the department says.

State officials say muskoxen were reintroduced to Alaska in 1930. By 2000, almost 4,000 were believed to live in the state. However, officials believe that number has declined in recent years.