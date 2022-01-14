Alec Baldwin expected to turn over his phone in 'Rust' shooting investigation

Actor Alec Baldwin is expected to turn over his phone to authorities who are investigating the deadly shooting on the set of the movie "Rust."

“We reached an agreement last weekend with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office, and Mr. Baldwin’s phone is being turned over this week for review,” Baldwin’s attorney Aaron Dyer told The Hill.

A warrant was issued for Baldwin's phone in December. Authorities have said reviewing data on the phone could be helpful in their investigation.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded in the Oct. 21 shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.

Baldwin was holding the gun when it fired. In an interview with ABC News, Baldwin said he didn't pull the trigger. He claimed he cocked the hammer.

In that same interview, Baldwin said he believes it's highly unlikely that he would face charges for the shooting.

However, the Santa Fe District Attorney said in December that criminal charges are not off the table in the case.