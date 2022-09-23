Amazon faces possible class action suit for refusal to hire California sex offenders

Amazon is facing a possible class action lawsuit in California after claimants allege that it illegally used the state's online sex offender database when conducting background checks on potential candidates for jobs with the company.

Law 360 reported that in one example, a registered sex offender filed documents in California federal court claiming Amazon used a background check provider, which illegally used information found on the state's sex offender database to deny him a job based on a past rape conviction.

The bias suit prevented the plaintiff and others from getting jobs with the company, including at its fulfillment centers, the lawsuit claims, as Reuters reported.

According to Bloomberg Law, the lawsuit, which targets both Amazon and the background check company it uses, could turn into a potential class action case against the two entities.

Miguel Lerma Jr. is named in the court filings as suing Amazon.com Services LLC, Amazon Logistics Inc, and Accurate Background Inc.

Lerma claims he worked at an Amazon fulfillment center in California as a seasonal employee. Still, his conditional offer for full-time employment was revoked when Accurate Background found out about his 2011 felony rape charge.