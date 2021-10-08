Watch
Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows

Richard Drew/AP
FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 file photo shows the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in New York. Nearly all Americans agree that the rampant spread of misinformation is a problem. Most also think individual users, along with social media companies, bear a good deal of blame for the situation. That's according to a new poll from The Pearson Institute and the Associated Press—NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 5:01 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 18:01:36-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly all Americans agree that the rampant spread of misinformation is a problem. Most also think individual users, along with social media companies, bear a good deal of blame for the situation.

But relatively few are very concerned that they themselves might be responsible.

That's according to a new poll from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Ninety-five percent of Americans identified misinformation as a problem.

About half put a great deal of blame on the U.S. government, and about three-quarters point to social media users and tech companies.

Only 2 in 10 Americans say they're very concerned that they have personally spread misinformation, though about 3 in 10 say they're somewhat concerned.

About 6 in 10 are somewhat concerned that friends or family members have been part of the problem.

According to the poll, 61% of Republicans and 38% of Democrats say the U.S. government has a lot of responsibility for spreading misinformation.

The survey found that 79% of Republicans and 73% of Democrats believe social media companies are responsible for the spread of misinformation

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
