Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are sweeping the US: CDC identifies 221 "Nightmare bacteria"

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 4 at 12:08AM CDT expiring April 4 at 12:30AM CDT in effect for: Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Leslie

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 4 at 12:08AM CDT expiring April 4 at 12:30AM CDT in effect for: Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Union

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 4 at 12:03AM CDT expiring April 4 at 12:15AM CDT in effect for: Bledsoe, Hamilton, Marion, Meigs, Rhea, Sequatchie

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 4 at 12:00AM CDT expiring April 4 at 12:45AM CDT in effect for: Anderson, Knox, Loudon, Roane

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 3 at 11:59PM CDT expiring April 4 at 12:45AM CDT in effect for: Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Perry

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 11 at 8:30AM CDT in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 13 at 9:24AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 11 at 8:30AM CDT in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 11 at 8:30AM CDT in effect for: Daviess

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 13 at 9:24AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 13 at 9:24AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Henderson

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 13 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:54PM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:53AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 3 at 11:44PM CDT expiring April 4 at 12:15AM CDT in effect for: Franklin

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 3 at 11:31PM CDT expiring April 4 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Franklin

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:28PM CDT expiring April 7 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 11:28PM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McLean, Webster

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 3 at 11:15PM CDT expiring April 4 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Coffee, Cumberland, Fentress, Grundy, Van Buren, Warren, White

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 3 at 11:13PM CDT expiring April 4 at 12:15AM CDT in effect for: Lawrence

Tornado Watch issued April 3 at 11:07PM CDT expiring April 4 at 12:15AM CDT in effect for: Boyle, Casey, Garrard, Lincoln, Madison

Areal Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 11:01PM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Estill, Jackson, Laurel, Lee, Owsley, Powell, Rockcastle, Wolfe

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 3 at 10:57PM CDT expiring April 4 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln, Moore

Areal Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 9:17PM CDT expiring April 4 at 12:15AM CDT in effect for: Davidson, Hickman, Williamson

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 3 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 4 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, McNairy, Madison

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 3 at 8:51PM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Union

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 3 at 8:50PM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Bath, Fleming, Montgomery, Rowan

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 3 at 8:50PM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 7:47PM CDT expiring April 17 at 5:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 7:47PM CDT expiring April 18 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 7:46PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 3 at 7:46PM CDT expiring April 4 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, McNairy, Madison

Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 7:46PM CDT expiring April 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 2:23PM CDT expiring April 6 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:36AM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:36PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:36AM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:36PM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:36AM CDT expiring April 4 at 2:36PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Advisory issued April 3 at 10:26AM CDT expiring April 4 at 10:21PM CDT in effect for: Breckinridge, Hancock

Flood Warning issued April 3 at 10:18AM CDT expiring April 4 at 10:17AM CDT in effect for: Hancock

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 9:32PM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued April 2 at 9:32PM CDT expiring April 16 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Advisory issued April 2 at 9:31PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Advisory issued April 2 at 9:31PM CDT expiring April 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:14AM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued April 1 at 9:14AM CDT expiring April 5 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:43AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Advisory issued March 29 at 11:41AM CDT expiring April 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale