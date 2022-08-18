Watch Now
Apple discloses serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Technology experts are urging users to update their devices
Posted at 4:53 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 18:09:07-04

Apple has disclosed major security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Tech experts are urging users to update their devices immediately.

On Wednesday, reports announced that Apple had released software updates for its devices to fix multiple security issues said to be actively exploited by hackers, Tech Crunch reported.

While Apple didn't immediately respond to requests for further clarification, it said iPhone 6s models and later along with iPad Air 2 and later models and iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, iPod touch 7th generation along with all iPad Pro models were all included in the warning.

PC Mag reported that Apple released new user patches to fix multiple iOS flaws, including for macOS. The patches are meant to fix both operating systems for iOS and iPadOS version 15.6.1 and macOS Monterey 12.5.1.

Apple said that an entity might be exploiting vulnerabilities for malicious purposes.

