Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India, company says

Apple
Jae C. Hong/AP
A large screen shows iPhone 14 smartphones at an Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Apple's iPhone 14 lineup and Apple Watch Series 8 are available to purchase in-store starting Friday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Apple
Posted at 5:06 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 18:06:44-04

Apple announced Monday that the company would place part of the production for its latest iPhone 14 in India as part of its goal to move a portion of the manufacturing operation away from China.

The company said, "The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India."

J.P. Morgan analysts said Apple is expected to transition around 5 percent of its iPhone 14 production to India, starting in late 2022. India is the world's largest smartphone market after China.

At an event earlier in September, Apple focused on security and safety upgrades to its popular devices and less on new tech specifications and shiny promotions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap