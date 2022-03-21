Apple users experiencing outages with several apps, including iMessage and Mail

Apple users reported problems with several apps on Monday, including the Cloud, Music, Maps and iMessage.

Apple’s system status page showed the following apps were experiencing an outage:



App Store

Apple Arcade

Apple Music

Apple TV+

iCloud Calendar

iCloud Contacts

iCloud Mail

iCloud Private Relay

iTunes Store

Podcasts

Radio

Bloomberg also reported that Apple’s corporate and retail systems are not working, which is hindering some workers’ ability to communicate and access internal websites.

Downdetector showed that complaints of outages began around noon eastern time on Monday.