Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Ariana Grande sends Manchester hospitals gifts 5 years after arena bombing

Ariana Grande
Achmad Ibrahim/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015 file photo, Ariana Grande performs during the honeymoon tour concert in Jakarta, Indonesia. Grande's management team says the singer's concerts will be canceled through June 5, 2017, after a bombing following her concert in Manchester, England left 22 people dead. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)
Ariana Grande
Posted at 2:00 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 15:00:13-05

Musician Ariana Grande continued her annual tradition of providing Christmas gifts to hospitals in Manchester, England.

The city was the site of a 2017 arena bombing where 22 were killed as people left her concert. Authorities said a suicide bomber was responsible for the attack.

She later held a benefit concert that raised millions of dollars for victims.

The Christmas gifts were distributed to children at four area hospitals.

"It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals. We know Manchester, and in particular, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart.” Tanya Hamid, interim director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, said in an Instagram post.

In 2021, she provided over 1,000 gifts, the Manchester Evening News reported. In 2020, each child in a children’s hospital during Christmas got an Amazon voucher.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap