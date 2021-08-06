Arizona company using technology to help recycle, reuse water without chemicals

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Dynamic Water Technologies, or DWT, is a Tempe-based engineering company that’s taking action to combat the drought in the Southwest.

The company uses its technology to help businesses in the United States recycle and reuse water without the use of chemicals.

They use a process called "Dynamic Scale Reactor," which uses a low voltage current to pull calcium out of the water. It also forms chlorine, which cleans and sanitizes the water.

This process doesn’t use chemicals and saves businesses millions of gallons of water.

Some of DWT’s clients include Banner Health, NASA, and Los Angeles City Hall, according to Chief Operating Officer Michael Boyko.

“Each of those facilities, saving a few million gallons per site, adds up to a tremendous savings and all of the water typically using a cooling tower is possible drinking water. Potable drinking water is one of the most valuable things we have. We really should be conserving it,” Boyko said.

His goal is to let other businesses know that the technology is there to preserve our most precious commodity and to get ahead now before our water crisis becomes insurmountable.

“Cape Town, South Africa a couple of years ago, ran out of water. A major world city ran out of water. That's something I'm trying to educate people on that it's possible to happen here. We need to be better stewards of this resource that we have because it is definitely finite. We only have a limited amount and we need to protect what we have,” he said.

Dynamic Water Technologies said Arizona does not offer incentives for companies and agencies to conserve water. However, there is a bill before Congress that would establish a grant program for large-scale recycling projects in the future.

This story was originally published by Jorge Torres at KNXV.