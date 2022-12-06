Arizona couple's 100,000 holiday light display lands them on reality show

MESA, Ariz. — Shelley and Michael Pelky began decorating their home 24 years ago. It all started with icicle lights on the front of their house, and the couple added more to their display each year.

“We gradually turned into a snowball hill,” said Shelley to ABC15 Arizona.

Pelky Christmas house The Pelkys tell ABC15 that they never really count how many lights put up, can estimate having over 100,000 lights. But Shelley can guarantee you that her tree has 15,542 lights, it take 8 days to decorate it!

This year, their house got national attention when it was featured on ABC’s "The Great Christmas Light Fight" show Monday.

Although filming was done last year, the competition took place this year.

GET TO KNOW THE PELKYS

It wasn’t until about 12 years ago that the couple started going “full-blown Christmas” on their house decorations.

“We did have a goal in sight when we started decorating. Our house, we like to call it ‘a birthday letter to Jesus,’ without his birth we would have nothing,” said Shelley Pelky. “We want them [the community] to know that the reason why we do this is one for Jesus, second-for our military, and then third- for those who have lost their fight with cancer and those who kicked its butt and the rest for every person who ever wants to look at lights and smile.”

Pelky Christmas house According to the couple it took them 2 ½ months this year to get their decorations up.

“We love it when people come and go my dad [has] been bringing me here for years and now I’m bringing my kid here,” said Michael Pelky.

Pelky Christmas house “We have a photo booth… where people come up and stick their head through and look like goofy little elves,” said Michael Pelky.

The lights can be looked at from 5:30-11 p.m.

Nicole Gutierrez at KNXV first reported this story.