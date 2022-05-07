Arizona man accused of dressing as a wedding guest, stealing money from newlyweds

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Authorities in Arizona arrested a man accused of posing as a wedding guest and stealing thousands of dollars from newlyweds in Chandler.

One incident took place on April 15 when a man entered a local wedding venue and stole a wedding card box containing up to $6,000. The man had reportedly dressed as a guest and took off with the box.

About two weeks later, the man stole another card box from another wedding, making off with another $3,000-$6,000.

On Wednesday, police arrested 54-year-old Landon Earl Rankin in connection with the thefts after learning he was arrested and charged in a similar case in Pinal County.

Chandler PD

Police say, Rankin, who documents say was once a peace officer of an unnamed department in Arizona, is a suspect in more cases like this in Mesa and Gilbert. So far, he has been connected to 11 cases.

Rankin was booked into jail on burglary and drug charges, as he possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl during his arrest.

Chandler police are asking anyone who may have been a victim or have more information to contact 480-782-4130.

Ashley Loose at KNXV first reported this story.