Arizona teacher accused of sexual misconduct with 13-year-old student

abc15.com staff
3:12 PM, Mar 22, 2018
17 mins ago

Apps help parents track your children on social media.

A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student, will remain in jail after she asked the judge if she could be released.

A Goodyear teacher has been arrested and is accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.

Goodyear police arrested 27-year-old Brittany Zamora for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old male student.

MCSO
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GOODYEAR, AZ - Police are investigating an alleged sexual misconduct incident at Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear, Arizona.

The allegations were first reported to the principal Wednesday night, by the parent of the victim, who found text message conversations between 27-year-old Brittany Zamora and her 13-year-old male student.

The conversation indicated there were sexual activities happening between the two, on and and off campus. 

According to police records, the teen's parents were alerted to the explicit messages by a parental app.

After initially reporting the relationship to the Las Brisas principal, the 13-year-old's father also contacted Buckeye police.

In a report made to police, the victim's father said he received a phone call from Zamora and her husband, who were allegedly "pleading with him not to contact the police." During the call, Zamora's husband reportedly asked to "meet up" and "settle this."

Zamora was taken into custody by Goodyear police on Thursday morning without incident. Police say she is facing nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of molestation of a child, and one count of furnishing harmful material to a minor. 

According to police records, another student is believed to have witnessed Zamora having sex with the victim on campus.

Parents of children who attend the school were alerted by an automated message and letter. 

"It just freaked me out right away," said Jessica Arroyo. "That's just crazy. I can't even connect that. That's wrong.. 

"I think as parents, we just need to be here to stand up and protect our kids and do whatever we can," said Bethany Donohue. 

District officials say they will have counseling services for the victim and anyone else who needs it on campus. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top