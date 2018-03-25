Arizona teacher accused of sexual misconduct with 13-year-old student

GOODYEAR, AZ - Police are investigating an alleged sexual misconduct incident at Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear, Arizona.

The allegations were first reported to the principal Wednesday night, by the parent of the victim, who found text message conversations between 27-year-old Brittany Zamora and her 13-year-old male student.

The conversation indicated there were sexual activities happening between the two, on and and off campus.

According to police records, the teen's parents were alerted to the explicit messages by a parental app.

After initially reporting the relationship to the Las Brisas principal, the 13-year-old's father also contacted Buckeye police.

In a report made to police, the victim's father said he received a phone call from Zamora and her husband, who were allegedly "pleading with him not to contact the police." During the call, Zamora's husband reportedly asked to "meet up" and "settle this."

Goodyear teacher Brittany Zamora, 27, being walked into jail after accused of having sexual relationship with 13 yr. old student at Las Brisas Academy #abc15 pic.twitter.com/B4qM3nMniv — Kim Tobin (@KimABC15) March 23, 2018

Zamora was taken into custody by Goodyear police on Thursday morning without incident. Police say she is facing nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of molestation of a child, and one count of furnishing harmful material to a minor.

According to police records, another student is believed to have witnessed Zamora having sex with the victim on campus.

Parents of children who attend the school were alerted by an automated message and letter.

"It just freaked me out right away," said Jessica Arroyo. "That's just crazy. I can't even connect that. That's wrong..

"I think as parents, we just need to be here to stand up and protect our kids and do whatever we can," said Bethany Donohue.

District officials say they will have counseling services for the victim and anyone else who needs it on campus.