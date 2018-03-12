At least two injured at Kalahari Resort in Ohio after duct falls into pool

SANDUSKY, Ohio - At least two people were injured when an air duct fell from the ceiling at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio, according to the Erie County sheriff's office.

According to a 911 caller, a 25-foot section of the duct fell into a pool area.

The indoor water park sent the following statement:

We are aware of the situation and take the safety and security of our guests very seriously. We are working closely with our internal teams and the proper authorities to gather details on what happened and will share an updated statement when we have confirmed all the facts.

