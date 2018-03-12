At least two injured at Kalahari Resort in Ohio after duct falls into pool
SANDUSKY, Ohio - At least two people were injured when an air duct fell from the ceiling at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio, according to the Erie County sheriff's office.
According to a 911 caller, a 25-foot section of the duct fell into a pool area.
Went to kalahari for a fun day with my daughter and now we have to leave bc of the tubes fell pic.twitter.com/2S3j9M33q5— Phil is to sweet (@Philsmarshmalow) March 12, 2018
@sanduskyregistr just happened at Kalahari, lifeguard just taken out on stretcher. No further injuries known of pic.twitter.com/60g6KrD3lQ— Johnathon McCandlish (@go32bengals) March 12, 2018
kalahari just broke thats not even everything that fell FROM THE CEILING 😱😨 pic.twitter.com/q1i7iNzeKK— brooke seff 🦋 (@Brooke_Seff) March 12, 2018
The indoor water park sent the following statement:
We are aware of the situation and take the safety and security of our guests very seriously. We are working closely with our internal teams and the proper authorities to gather details on what happened and will share an updated statement when we have confirmed all the facts.