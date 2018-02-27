Florida police chief Michelle Cook says, 'quit now' if you won't 'run towards the gunfire'
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - A police chief in North Florida is receiving praise on social media after a tweet that called for any police officer to quit now if they are not willing to run toward gunfire.
FULL COVERAGE: Parkland school shooting
The tweet was made by Atlantic Beach Police Chief Michelle Cook after Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said the deputy on duty during the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 failed to take action.
Cook said in the tweet that she wouldn't even be mad if an officer decided to quit since "innocent lives depend on us to act."
If you are a police officer and you think to yourself for even one second that you will not be able to run towards the gunfire...please quit now. We won't be mad. Innocent lives depend on us to act #dontletthemdown— Michelle Cook (@Wunulub) February 23, 2018
Her Feb. 22 tweet had received 2,000 favorites by Tuesday morning.
On Monday, the attorney for former Broward County Sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson said accusations are untrue that he acted unprofessionally and cowardly during the school shooting that left 17 people dead.