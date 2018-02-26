Attorney for former Parkland school resource officer is defending his response to the shooting

CNN
11:27 AM, Feb 26, 2018

PARKLAND, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Tiffany Bogert cheers on some of the hundreds of her classmates from West Boca High School as they arrive at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after they walked there in honor of the 17 students shot dead last week on February 20, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Police arrested 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz for killing 17 people at the high school. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle
Copyright Getty Images

An attorney for the former school resource officer at the Florida high school where 17 people were killed this month is defending Scot Peterson's response to the Parkland shooting, saying in a statement Monday that allegations Peterson failed to act appropriately are "patently untrue."

"Let there be no mistake, Mr. Peterson wishes that he could have prevented the untimely passing of the seventeen victims on that day, and his heart goes out to the families of the victims in their time of need," the statement from Joseph DiRuzzo III says. "However, the allegations that Mr. Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue."

 

 