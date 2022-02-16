Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Authorities find human remains after reports of shark attack

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Rycroft/AP
FILE: Beach in Sydney, Australia (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Virus Outbreak Australia Beach
Posted at 4:17 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 17:17:17-05

Authorities in Australia are investigating a fatal shark attack at a beach in suburban Sydney.

According to officials in New South Wales, they recovered human remains from the water Wednesday.

“Unfortunately this person had suffered catastrophic injuries and there wasn’t a lot paramedics could do when we arrived,” a spokesperson for New South Wales Ambulance said, according to News.com.au.

The shark, which is estimated to be up to 16 feet in length, has not been located, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Witnesses claim a great white shark is responsible for attacking the swimmer, but officials say they have not been able to identify the shark yet.

This was the first fatal shark attack at a Sydney beach in almost 60 years, local media outlets reported.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Snow Watch 480x360

Get the forecast now